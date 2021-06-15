Stacks Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $10.29 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stacks has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00061121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00157533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00183696 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.54 or 0.01031694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,388,661 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

