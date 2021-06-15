Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.40

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) declared a dividend on Monday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust stock opened at GBX 452.86 ($5.92) on Tuesday. Standard Life Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a one year high of GBX 485.89 ($6.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £696.25 million and a P/E ratio of 35.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 451.83.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

