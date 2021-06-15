Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF)’s share price rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 509,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 278,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLHF)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

