State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,962.00 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

