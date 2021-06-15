State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,457 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 92,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

OII stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 3.55. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

