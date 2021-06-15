State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $581,000 Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axonics were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $2,796,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Axonics by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Axonics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

