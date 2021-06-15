State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Veeco Instruments worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

