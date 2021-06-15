State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,990 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 625,103 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BHLB. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.