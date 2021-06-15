State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 961,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 638,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,891,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $946,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

