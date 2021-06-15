State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,443,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of HAFC opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

HAFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.