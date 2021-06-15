State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

DMC Global stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

