State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

