State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $498,000 Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Koppers worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after buying an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KOP opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $689.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

