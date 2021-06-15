State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $556,000 Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after buying an additional 377,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 1.36. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

