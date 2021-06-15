State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CEVA were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 178.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEVA alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

CEVA stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.48, a P/E/G ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.73.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.