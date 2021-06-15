Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the May 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITO. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MITO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 945,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,147. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

