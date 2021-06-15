Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.85

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 1650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $664.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.89.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,124. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 57.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

