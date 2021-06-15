Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 6,581 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total transaction of C$40,999.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,992.55.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.61. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$7.31.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

PEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

