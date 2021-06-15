Steven M. Weddell Sells 438,710 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 438,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $11,761,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,412,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,865,183.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. 3,807,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,965. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,559,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,252,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.