SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target Raised to GBX 495

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STEM. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON STEM traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 464 ($6.06). 257,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 409.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £619.22 million and a PE ratio of 37.12. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 475 ($6.21).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

