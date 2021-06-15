Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,527 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 982% compared to the typical daily volume of 326 put options.
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $668.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $672.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $619.07.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $46,414,946 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
