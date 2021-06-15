Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,527 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 982% compared to the typical daily volume of 326 put options.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $668.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $672.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $619.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $46,414,946 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

