Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 12,669 put options on the company. This is an increase of 6,533% compared to the average daily volume of 191 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LESL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

LESL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,267. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.90. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Insiders have sold a total of 736,060 shares of company stock valued at $21,136,651 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,682,000 after buying an additional 49,154 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after buying an additional 1,497,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

