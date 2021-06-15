Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,357 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,228% compared to the average volume of 191 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 17,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,308. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $346.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,084 shares in the company, valued at $34,865.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

