StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,383 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $288,922,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 851.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,660,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.