StormX Price Reaches $0.0222 on Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One StormX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $192.22 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00061926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00777047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00084440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.52 or 0.07866430 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,900,054 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

