Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,724 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Stride by 9,469.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stride by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 840,759 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 437,648 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Stride by 23.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after acquiring an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

