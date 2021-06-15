Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Shares Down 37.5%

Shares of Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) fell 37.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Summer Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.