Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.35 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570–0.550 EPS.
NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,201. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -13.62. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $4,284,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,438 shares of company stock worth $10,639,240. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Sumo Logic Company Profile
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.