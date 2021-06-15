Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.35 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570–0.550 EPS.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,201. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -13.62. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $4,284,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,438 shares of company stock worth $10,639,240. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

