SUN (SUN) 1-Day Volume Hits $25.39 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. SUN has a market cap of $193,011.14 and $25.39 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00148575 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00179792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.58 or 0.00935539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,068.13 or 1.00341003 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 7,313,257 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

