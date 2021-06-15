Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the May 13th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $$8.80 on Tuesday. Suncorp Group has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.