SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $62,101.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00060493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00155119 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00183386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.04 or 0.01016605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,344.19 or 1.00268570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,077,942 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

