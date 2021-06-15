sUSD Market Cap Hits $205.92 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $205.92 million and $7.56 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00792986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00085607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.04 or 0.07989852 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 204,403,609 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

