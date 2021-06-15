SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,492,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

Shares of SIVB opened at $545.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $557.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

