Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 179.0% from the May 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVNLY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

