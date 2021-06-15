Swipe (SXP) Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $210.22 million and approximately $182.13 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00005489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.93 or 0.00780227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00084421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.27 or 0.07876815 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

