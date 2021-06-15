Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDGL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

MDGL opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 EPS for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.