Swiss National Bank Buys 1,100 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of BRP Group worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BRP Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BRP Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 174,846 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BRP Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

