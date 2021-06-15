Swiss National Bank Buys 6,500 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

SRRK opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.02.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

