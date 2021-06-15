Swiss National Bank Buys 6,500 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 1,309,689 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of VET stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 3.19. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

