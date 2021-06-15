Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

