Swiss National Bank Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OFG opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.55.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $49,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.