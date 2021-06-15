Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $160,660.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,354.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMSF opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.24. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

