Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Everi worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Everi by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

