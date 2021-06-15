Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

SNCR opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

