Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Sysco worth $145,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 90.1% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

