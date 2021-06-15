Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 1.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,907,000 after buying an additional 106,167 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

