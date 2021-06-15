TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TAL. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.46.
NYSE:TAL opened at $29.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -156.95 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $90.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
