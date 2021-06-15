TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TAL. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.46.

NYSE:TAL opened at $29.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -156.95 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

