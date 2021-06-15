Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of TALS stock remained flat at $$17.47 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 91,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,385. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

