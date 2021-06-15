Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives $57.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $616,228.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Talend by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Talend by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLND traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.37. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,411. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talend will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

