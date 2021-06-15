Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Reduced by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments raised its holdings in Target by 100.5% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 41,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 646,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $128,027,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 119,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 58.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $233.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $115.23 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

